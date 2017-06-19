Sindh Governor inaugurates Abdul Sattar Edhi Inter-Change in Nazimabad

KARACHI, June 19 (APP): Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here

on Monday inaugurated the federal government funded “Abdul Sattar

Edhi Inter-Change,” an integral component of Green Line project,

facilitating the local commuters.

The inter-change has been built near Matric Board Office,

Nazimabad reducing considerably the traveling distance and time for

local commuters.

Mayor of Karachi, Wasim Akhter alongwith Chairman, Pakistan Sir

Zameen Party, Mustafa Kamal, Karachi Chief of Jamat e Islami, Hafiz

Naim ur Rehman and office bearers of Pakistan Muslim League (N) were

also present on the occasion.

Addressing the citizens, Sindh Governor said the Green Line is

aimed at providing cost effective, comfortable and efficient

transportation to the local commuters.

Assuring that the project will be completed within stipulated

time, he said the work is being undertaken on day and night basis with

the motive to ensure reduction in the growing traffic pressure on city

roads.

Mentioning that it is being completed with the funding provided

by the federal government, Sindh Governor said attention is also being

paid to remove the hurdles that in any manner may be delaying the

task.

The two-way Abdul Sattar Edhi inter-change, he said will

facilitate easy traffic flow at one of the most congested sites and

also streamline road infrastructure development under Green Line

scheme.

“Dedicating the inter-change to Edhi is a mode to pay tribute to

a selfless man committed to the cause of service to humanity,” he

said.

Sindh Governor said Karachi being the economic lifeline of the

country has to be a peaceful city with all civic amenities easily

available to its inhabitants.

Economic, financial, business and social activities in Karachi

hold direct impact on national progress and prosperity, said the Sindh

Governor.

He said presence of workers and leaders of different political

parties in the inaugural ceremony established the fact that Karachi is

owned by all.

Since the restoration of peace and improved law and order

situation in the metropolis, he said the federal government is

focusing on provision of easy availability of water to people across

Karachi.

“Equal attention is also being paid to provide efficient

transportation system, health-care, education and updated

infrastructure,” the governor said.