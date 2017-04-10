Sindh Governor for research based medical education in the country

KARACHI, Apr 10 (APP): Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here on Monday underscored need for promotion of research based medical education in the country.

Speaking at the annual convocation of Bahria University’s Medical and Dental College, he said research in the field of medical sciences is all the more important.

“This is because disease pattern, despite being culture and climate specific, is fast changing while geographical proximity and withering weather condition also have their role to play,” he said.

Sindh Governor on the occasion also appreciated efforts put in by Bahria University for promotion of quality education and training in wide range of discipline.

Acknowledging the contribution made by the university’s medical and dental college for grooming young professional so as to meet wide range of challenges, he said federal government was also paying special attention towards promotion of education and healthcare.

He said the country had no dearth of talented human resource who needed proper support and encouragement.

Rector of Bahria University, Vice Admiral (retd) Tanvir Faiz also spoke on the occasion.

Director General, Vice Admiral (retd) Tehsin ullah Khan, Registrar of Bahria University, Commodore (retd) M. Hasham, Principal of the Medical College, Prof. Dr. Asadullah Khan and Principal, Dental College, Dr. Kulsoom, alongwith parents and graduate students, attended the ceremony.