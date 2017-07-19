Sindh Governor for multi-pronged strategy against drug abuse

KARACHI, July 19 (APP): Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here

on Wednesday sought a multi-pronged strategy to protect youth against the menace of drug abuse in the country.

In a meeting with the Director General of Anti Narcotics Force

(ANF), Maj Gen, Mussarat Nawaz Malik, he said elements involved in the

narcotics business must be strictly dealt with and be taken to task

for the sake of a safe and healthy future of the country.

“The menace has already inflicted a sizable number of our

population, including the youth, demanding urgent and fool proof

measures to combat it,” said the Sindh Governor.

He regretted that youth hooked to drug addiction can be

registered to hold no future and that equal attention was needed for

the meaningful rehabilitation of people willing to lead a healthy and

quality life.

“We have to join hands for developing a healthy environment for

our youth in particular and people in general to help them avoid the

addiction trap,” he said.

The ANF chief informed the Governor that the agency was not only

engaged in an active operation against the drug sellers and narco

barons but has also initiated series of schemes for rehabilitation of

the addicts.

He particularly referred to a treatment centre established in

Lyari by ANF for the addicts, pertaining to different age groups and

varied social back grounds.

ANF chief said many of the people have been successfully treated

and were also duly assisted to resume normal healthy lives.

Mentioning that high school, college and university students have

emerged to be soft targets for those involved in narcotics business,

he said a fool proof as well as an efficient strategy was needed to

counter them.

Maj Gen. Mussarat Nawaz Malik said close coordination among

parents, teachers and government agencies working against the

menace, alongwith other sections of society, was urgently needed to

protect the youth.

He said significant achievement has been made against the drug

peddlers and all those involved in the business, in one or the other

manner.

“It was during recent past that drugs and narcotics substance

worth billions of rupees was retrieved and those associated with the

business were apprehended,” he said.

Governor of Sindh assured him of all needed support with special

reference to raising public awareness about the threat and as how to

counter it.