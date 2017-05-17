Sindh Governor appreciates PN for protecting coastal boundaries

KARACHI, May. 17 (APP)- Sindh Governor, Muhammad Zubair here on Wednesday paid glowing tributes to Pakistan Navy (PN) in securing the coastal borders of the country and protecting its marine resources.

In a meeting, with the Commandant of Pakistan Marine Academy,

Commodore Akbar Naqvi, he said linkage between Pakistan Navy and

Pakistan Merchant Navy can not be ignored and sailors trained at PMA

are better positioned to manage trade carried through sea routes.

Role played by PMA for raising professional competency and

capacity building of cadets was crucial to sustain world class

standards, said the Governor of Sindh.

He appreciated that national interest in terms of safe and

quality transportation of goods via sea route from and to country was

duly protected by professionally qualified seamen.

PN had also under all conditions ensured providing safety cover

to the national and international sea transport within national sea

boundaries and vicinity, said Governor Muhammad Zubair.

“It is because of PN that our sea routes are safe and the recent

attempts to cause harm to China Pakistan Economic Corridor plan was efficiently thwarted.” he said.

Commodore Naqvi on the occasion made a detailed presentation

about training offered to cadets and their contribution to the

national academy.