Sindh Governor appreciates increased allocation for higher education

KARACHI, May. 27 (APP): Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair has

appreciated the raise made in the budgetary allocation for Higher

Education Commission (HEC) for fiscal year 2017-18

Addressing a cash award distribution ceremony held here for

the students of IBA – Sukkur and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical

University, Larkana, he said Rs 35662.801 million allocated for

HEC will equally help promotion of education and research in the

country.

“Federal government is making all out efforts to promote

education among the youth, comprising significant majority of the

country,” he said.

The Governor emphasized that in the modern day world quality

education was the key to prosperity and development of the country and

its people

“Moreover to sensitize youth about present day demands an

efficient coordination between education and research is crucially

needed” he told the students and assured them of all support.

“Securing positions and distinction in academic pursuits is no

mean achievement,” he told the students reminding them that they were

fortunate as many of their age group, due to one or the other reason,

remained deprived of education.

However, federal and provincial government in realization of

their responsibilities towards the masses are now trying level best to

expand educational opportunities in all parts of the country, said

Sindh Governor.

The ceremony was also attended by Vice Chancellor, Shaheed

Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Asghar Channa,

Director, IBA – Sukkur, Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, Principal, Ghulam

Muhammad Mehar Medical University – Sukkur, Dr. Aftab Ahmed Soomro,

Principal, Bibi Asifa Dental College – Larkana, Dr. Muhammad Ilyas

Shaikh, Principal, Benazir Institute of Nursing and Community Health

Sciences – Larkana, Prof. Surraiya Nisar, Principal, Chandka Medical

College, Prof. Muhammad Hanif Shaikh and other senior faculty members

of these institutions including Prof Syed Sabir Hussain Bukhari,

Prof. Zahid Ali Jatoi and Prof Muhammad Ismail Mangrio.