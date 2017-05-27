Sindh Governor appreciates increased allocation for higher education

KARACHI, May. 27 (APP): Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair has
appreciated the raise made in the budgetary allocation for Higher
Education Commission (HEC) for fiscal year 2017-18
Addressing a cash award distribution ceremony held here for
the students of IBA – Sukkur and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical
University, Larkana, he said Rs 35662.801 million allocated for
HEC will equally help promotion of education and research in the
country.
“Federal government is making all out efforts to promote
education among the youth, comprising significant majority of the
country,” he said.
The Governor emphasized that in the modern day world quality
education was the key to prosperity and development of the country and
its people
“Moreover to sensitize youth about present day demands an
efficient coordination between education and research is crucially
needed” he told the students and assured them of all support.
“Securing positions and distinction in academic pursuits is no
mean achievement,” he told the students reminding them that they were
fortunate as many of their age group, due to one or the other reason,
remained deprived of education.
However, federal and provincial government in realization of
their responsibilities towards the masses are now trying level best to
expand educational opportunities in all parts of the country, said
Sindh Governor.
The ceremony was also attended by Vice Chancellor, Shaheed
Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Asghar Channa,
Director, IBA – Sukkur, Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, Principal, Ghulam
Muhammad Mehar Medical University – Sukkur, Dr. Aftab Ahmed Soomro,
Principal, Bibi Asifa Dental College – Larkana, Dr. Muhammad Ilyas
Shaikh, Principal, Benazir Institute of Nursing and Community Health
Sciences – Larkana, Prof. Surraiya Nisar, Principal, Chandka Medical
College, Prof. Muhammad Hanif Shaikh and other senior faculty members
of these institutions including Prof Syed Sabir Hussain Bukhari,
Prof. Zahid Ali Jatoi and Prof Muhammad Ismail Mangrio.
