Sindh Culture Day celebrated in the province

KARACHI, Dec 03 (APP):The Sindh Culture Day was celebrated
on Sunday in the province with enthusiasm.
In this regard, rallies were taken out and events organised
at various places in Karachi also.
At the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, ceremony was
organized where artists performed and presented folk music.
The Culture Day event was also attended by chief of Pak
Sarzamin Party, Mustafa Kamal, PML-N MPA, Sorath Thebo, PML-F MPA
Nusrat Sehr Abbasi.
Those attending the ceremony said that they have come here
to express their solidarity with the Sindhi brothers and sisters
on the Culture Day.
Another ceremony with regard to the Culture Day was held at
the Karachi Press Club (KPC) where folk artists came up with
their performance.
