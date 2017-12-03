Sindh Culture Day celebrated in the province

KARACHI, Dec 03 (APP):The Sindh Culture Day was celebrated

on Sunday in the province with enthusiasm.

In this regard, rallies were taken out and events organised

at various places in Karachi also.

At the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, ceremony was

organized where artists performed and presented folk music.

The Culture Day event was also attended by chief of Pak

Sarzamin Party, Mustafa Kamal, PML-N MPA, Sorath Thebo, PML-F MPA

Nusrat Sehr Abbasi.

Those attending the ceremony said that they have come here

to express their solidarity with the Sindhi brothers and sisters

on the Culture Day.

Another ceremony with regard to the Culture Day was held at

the Karachi Press Club (KPC) where folk artists came up with

their performance.