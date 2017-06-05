Sindh CM presents Rs 1043.135 bln annual budget for FY 2017-18

KARACHI, June 05 (APP): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah,

who also holds the portfolio of the finance minister, on Monday

presented Rs 1043.135 billion annual budget for the fiscal year

2017-18.

The budget shows 20 per cent increase over the current financial year

estimates of Rs 869.12 billion.

The receipts of the province for FY-2017-18 with 20.4 per cent

increase over current fiscal year budget estimates of Rs 854.50 billion, are estimated at Rs 1028.515 billion, thus indicating an overall deficit of

Rs 14.32 billion.

In the budget speech Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

noted that the current fiscal year has been a year of

phenomenal changes both within and outside the country.

As citizens of the world, he continued, we must strive to keep

pace with the changes. There is great potential in Sindh, its people,

its resources and the unique position it holds in the country.

However, we as a nation cannot afford to be lazy and think that growth

will take care of itself. It is only through smart choices, informed

decision making and unrelenting effort that we can forge ahead for a

better future.

He said that he and his cabinet were devoted to the

progress and uplift of this province.

The province had seen the upgradation of schools and establishment

of colleges and universities besides the lining of canals,

installation of solar powered tube-wells, establishent of agro-export

processing zones, committment of the training of law and order

personnel.

He said his government through dedicated attempts had overseen

the inclusion of transport systems within China-Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC).

He said the task before the government was arduous and demanded

single-minded focus and perseverance.

” We are armed with the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. The sagacious and visionary leadership

of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari,

emboldened us to take necessary decisions and tough stances,” he said.

He said it was not an easy road, but together we have managed to

make great strides.

He believed that his government was on the path towards a healthy,

educated, safer, prosperous and modern Sindh.

The leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party believed in outlining

policies which had far-reaching long term benefits for the nation as a

whole.

Being a party worker, Syed Murad Ali Shah said, he with the

support of his team was striving to serve all of Sindh in order to

bring the people and their resources to their full potential.

He government wanted to ensure that our future generations grow up

in an environment, which maximized prospects for growth and

development in all the sectors of society.

He said his goal was to prove that the fundamental battle for the

hearts and minds of a generation can be accomplished only under

democracy.

He said PPP Government had never compromised on its principles of

serving the people of Sindh regardless of caste, creed or religion. We

must concentrate on providing equal opportunity and economic

empowerment across the board, in both urban and rural areas. Poverty

and ignorance restrict growth, pushing us backward, no matter where it

is situated. Only when our people have access to the best healthcare,

education and economic opportunities will our goals be accomplished,

he said.

He said this budget represented a continuation of our policies and

is testament to our leadership’s consistency and single mindedness

towards the uplift of the people who have placed their faith and trust

in us.

Sindh Chief Minister in his speech also presented

revised estimates for the year 2016-17.

He said against an estimated budgetary amount of Rs 854.5 billion,

the revised receipts of the province for the current financial year

2016-17 stood at Rs 873.9 billion.

He said Board of Revenue and Excise, Taxation and Narcotics

Control Department were able to achieve their tax targets. However,

non-tax receipts targets were compromised due to fewer land

transactions during current financial year.

The provincial tax and non-tax receipt was revised to Rs 159.29

billion against an estimated target of Rs 166.03 billion.

He said that on the expenditure side, the budget has been revised

from Rs 869.11 billion to Rs 877.59 billion. The current expenditure

has been revised to Rs 606.96 billion from Rs 572.76 billion. The

increase was primarily because of the outside supplementary budgetary

allocation of PKR 25 billion made on account of settlement of

longstanding electricity dues.

” We had undertaken a comprehensive reconciliation exercise of

electricity dues and as a result of our diligent efforts only Rs 27

billion were payable against a demand of Rs 55 billion,” he said.

The development expenditure was revised at Rs 210.5 billion against

an estimated allocation of Rs 225 billion.

He mentioned that current financial year recorded the highest

utilization of development funds. By the end of CFY, Sindh Government

would be able to spend 88 percent of the development budget that was

20 percent higher than last fiscal year. It reflected on our growing

capacityand our rational financial management.

The Chief Minister said that his government had revisited its

release policy and had decided to release allocated funds in one go

for schemes to be completed during current financial year, release of

allocated funds for ongoing schemes in two equal installments and the

total release for 502 schemes earmarked to be completed during current

fiscal year including 355 schemes kept on fast track.

He said the total receipts of province for financial year 2017-18

were estimated at Rs 1.02 trillion against an estimated expenditure of

Rs 1.04 trillion. Receipt estimate reflected an increase of 19.3

percent over budget estimate of Rs 854.5 billion for Current Financial

Year.

The receipts from Federal Government on account of revenue

assignment, straight transfer and grants were estimated at Rs 627.3

billion. Receipts from Federal Government were 61.5 % of the total

receipts of the Province.

The receipts of Federal PSDP were estimated at Rs 27.3

billion. Receipts on account of Foreign Project Assistance (FPA),

budgetary support loans and grants were estimated at Rs 42.7 billion.

Receipts from provincial own sources including tax and non-tax

receipts were estimated at Rs 199 billion.

He said the targets of provincial own sources had been increased by

16.5 percnet. On the expenditure side, the outlay of budget was

estimated at Rs 1.04 trillion as against budget estimate of Rs 869.11

billion, reflecting an increase of 19.6 percent.

The current expenditure including Current Revenue Expenditure of

Rs 666.47 billion and Current Capital Expenditure of Rs 32.64 billion

stands at Rs 699.11 billion.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that for next financial year, the current

expenditure constituted 68.2 percnet of the total provincial budget

reflecting an increase of 14 percent over estimates of Rs 572.7

billion for current financial year.

Sindh Chief Minister said the estimates of development expenditure

for financial year 2017-18 were pitched at Rs 274 billion. This

allocation was unprecedented and an all-time high. It spoke of

volumes about our efficient resource allocation.

Sindh had witnessed a decade of sustainable development.

“We are committed to take Sindh to new heights of progress and

prosperity,” he vowed.

During the current financial year, Sindh Government undertook

interventions to improve financial management and reporting.

It had submitted before this house quarterly Budget Execution

Reports. Also, for successive years, his government had been preparing

the Budget Strategy Paper unfolding commitment of the government

towards transparency and disclosure.

He said the increase in non-salary allocation of

education sector was much higher and had been increasing over the

years. For the next financial year, his government proposed to enhance

the budget for education to Rs 202.2 billion from Rs 163.12 billion.

The grants for universities and education institutions had been

kept at Rs 5 billion.

He said during the current financial year the government had

allocated Rs 17.230 billion for annual development programme (ADP) of

education sector. 48 important development schemes had been completed

during the current fiscal year.

The Chief Minister said for the human resources and research

development, Sindh government rehabilitated 39 institutions with

World Bank assisted Sindh Skill Development Project.

He said towards increasing the quality of education for some of

the province’s most under privileged areas.

About health facilites, he said provision of quality health care was

the responsibility of every government. This was a basic right of all

its citizens instead of as a privilege for the few who could afford to

pay expensive doctors in private clinics.

Beginning at the basics, vaccines were the most effective

health intervention in terms of economics. They lower the possibility

of disease and ensure that children grow up healthier and better

equipped to fight with disease throughout their

lives. This lowered the cost of healthcare required in the future.

Health remains a priority sector and resource allocation for the

sector kept on expanding.

For the next financial year, an allocation of Rs 100.32 billion

was proposed as against an allocation of Rs 79.88 billion during

current financial year. The ADP of health was pitched at Rs 15.50

billion compared to allocation of Rs 14 billion for Current Financial

Year.

He said for building on our successes and as a continuation of our

policies, his government had a detailed roadmap for expanding our

health sector.

For ensuring better law and order, he said, the share of Home

Department including the police, jails, rangers and other law

enforcing agencies was the second largest.

Budgetary allocation for next financial was proposed at Rs 92.91

billion which reflected an increase of 10 percent over allocation of

Rs 84.26 billion during current financial year.