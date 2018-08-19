Sindh CM orders action against street crimes

KARACHI, Aug 19 (APP):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the Inspector General of Police to launch a crackdown against street criminals.

He issued this directive in his first meeting which he chaired here at Chief Minister House on Sunday after assuming office as the chief minister, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Murad Ali Shah said, in his speech on the floor of the House, he had spelt out that maintenance of law and order would be his top priority. He said, “Street crime is undoing all the government efforts he had taken to restore law and order in the city, therefore, a decisive action is required to eliminate this [social] evil.”

The Inspector General of Police told the chief minister that a targeted operation was in progress and it would definitely produce good results.

At this, the chief minister said the targeted operation must be made more strict and focused.

The chief minister directed the Inspector General to make the SHOs responsible for controlling street crime, otherwise, take strict action against them.

Additional IG Karachi Dr Ameer Shaikh said there was drug mafia and other mafias behind the street crimes. He added those who are running the racket of beggars in the city are also involved in street crimes.

The chief minister directed the Inspector General to launch operation against drug mafia, including the peddlers and edicts.The chief minister directed the Inspector General to ensure proper maintenance of law and order during the Eid days.