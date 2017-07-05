Sindh Assembly passes Sindh Repeal Bill, 2017 in haste: Zahid Hamid

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP): Minister for Law and Justice
Zahid Hamid on Wednesday said that Sindh Assembly had passed the
National Accountability Ordinance 1999 Sindh Repeal Bill,
2017 in haste and recommended to withdraw it.
In the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee
on National Accountability Law, the minister said constitution
does not allow the implementation of the bill as
federal legislation supercedes in such situation.
The committee completed the review of Articles 53 and 55
of the proposed National Accountability Commission Law and it was
told that it would be effective throughout the country.
It took the agenda of the Prevention of Corruption
(Amendment) Bill, 2016 moved by MNA Sher Akbar Khan and
discussed the proposed National Accountability Commission
Law in details.
