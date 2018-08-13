Sindh Assembly Members take oath in an impressive ceremony

KARACHI, Aug 13 (APP):Newly elected members of the 15th provincial assembly of Sindh took their
oath in an impressive ceremony here Monday.
The oath was administered by Siraj Khan Durrani, speaker of the
previous assembly Sindh.
Durrani also nominated by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as the speaker
of the newly elected provincial assembly administered oath to the members
in Urdu, Sindhi and English.
An extremely congenial atmosphere was registered during the ceremony
among the members pertaining to different political parties, mainly
comprising PPP, PTI and MQM.