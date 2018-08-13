Sindh Assembly Members take oath in an impressive ceremony

KARACHI, Aug 13 (APP):Newly elected members of the 15th provincial assembly of Sindh took their

oath in an impressive ceremony here Monday.

The oath was administered by Siraj Khan Durrani, speaker of the

previous assembly Sindh.

Durrani also nominated by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as the speaker

of the newly elected provincial assembly administered oath to the members

in Urdu, Sindhi and English.

An extremely congenial atmosphere was registered during the ceremony

among the members pertaining to different political parties, mainly

comprising PPP, PTI and MQM.