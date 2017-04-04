Sikh Yatrees to arrive on April 12 to celebrate Besakhi

LAHORE, Apr 4 (APP): Evacuee Property Trust Board
(EPTB) Chairman Muhammad Siddiqul Farooq Tuesday said
that over 3,000 Sikh Yatrees would arrive here on April 12
by special trains to celebrate Besakhi festival.
He was talking to the media persons after a meeting to review
arrangements regarding Besakhi festival and 319th “Khalisa
Janum Din” here.
Deputy Secretary Shrines Imran Khan, representatives of sensitive
departments, Pak Army, Police, Rangers, Wapda, Customs, Railways and other attended the meeting.
The ETPB Chairman said that arrangements for the festival
including accommodation, security and other facilities for
Sikh Yatrees had been finalized by the Evacuee Property Trust
Board (EPTB).
He said that Sikh Yatrees would come in Pakistan from all over the world
including India, America, Britain, Australia and other countries.
He said that work on sacred water “Amrat Jal” and
regarding printing of Guru Garanth Sahib would start after
the permission of the Supreme Council of Golden Temple.
Pakistan Railways will provide air conditioned bogies
to yatrees, he said and added that generators would also be
available in case of load-shedding while CCTV cameras and
walk through gates had been installed.
Central ceremony of Khalisa Janum Din and Besakhi
will be held at Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassanabdal on April 14.
Pardhan Sardar Tara Singh and other sikh leaders appreciated
the arrangements by the ETPB Chairman.