Sikh Yatrees to arrive on April 12 to celebrate Besakhi

LAHORE, Apr 4 (APP): Evacuee Property Trust Board

(EPTB) Chairman Muhammad Siddiqul Farooq Tuesday said

that over 3,000 Sikh Yatrees would arrive here on April 12

by special trains to celebrate Besakhi festival.

He was talking to the media persons after a meeting to review

arrangements regarding Besakhi festival and 319th “Khalisa

Janum Din” here.

Deputy Secretary Shrines Imran Khan, representatives of sensitive

departments, Pak Army, Police, Rangers, Wapda, Customs, Railways and other attended the meeting.

The ETPB Chairman said that arrangements for the festival

including accommodation, security and other facilities for

Sikh Yatrees had been finalized by the Evacuee Property Trust

Board (EPTB).

He said that Sikh Yatrees would come in Pakistan from all over the world

including India, America, Britain, Australia and other countries.

He said that work on sacred water “Amrat Jal” and

regarding printing of Guru Garanth Sahib would start after

the permission of the Supreme Council of Golden Temple.

Pakistan Railways will provide air conditioned bogies

to yatrees, he said and added that generators would also be

available in case of load-shedding while CCTV cameras and

walk through gates had been installed.

Central ceremony of Khalisa Janum Din and Besakhi

will be held at Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassanabdal on April 14.

Pardhan Sardar Tara Singh and other sikh leaders appreciated

the arrangements by the ETPB Chairman.