NEW YORK, Jun 11 (APP):The United States Air Force has granted a religious accommodation to an active-duty Sikh airman that will allow him to wear a turban, beard and unshorn hair in accordance with his faith.

The man — Harpreetinder Singh Bajwa, an active duty crew chief at McChord Air Force Base near Lakewood, Washington, is a first-generation American and enlisted in the Air Force in 2017, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), a human right group, said in a statement.

The ACLU and Sikh American Veterans Alliance (SAVA) sent in a letter to request the accommodation on Bajwa’s behalf.