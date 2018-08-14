Sikh community staged anti-Indian demonstration

LONDON, Aug 14 (APP):Hundreds of Sikh separatists and their supporters gathered in London’s Trafalgar

Square yesterday demanding a referendum on an independent homeland to be carved out of India.

They brandished banners reading “Free Punjab, End Indian occupation”, “Punjab Referendum

2020 for Khalistan” and “We will re-establish Punjab as an independent country”, Mail On line

reported.

The protest was organised by the US and Canada-based group Sikhs for Justice, and drew

people from all over the world, many of them chanting “Khalistan”.

Gurpatwant S. Pannun, legal advisor to Sikhs for Justice, said: “This is a peaceful,

democratic campaign to give Sikhs the right to determine their own future.”

Jas Singh, 26, a demonstrator from London, told AFP: “In India, anybody who speaks

for a referendum gets picked up and put in jail.”

There was a small counter-demonstration of about a dozen people singing and holding

up signs saying: “We stand for one united India.”,Mail on line said.