ATTOCK, Jun 17 (APP):“The Sikh community living across the world lauds Prime Minister Imran Khan for his initiative of opening Kartarpur Corridor, paving way for Indian pilgrims to visit the Baba Guru Nanak Gurdwara in district Narowal near Indian border”. This was stated by Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Punjab Sardar Mahendar Paal Singh while talking to newsmen here at the residence of Chairman Public Accounts Committee Syed Yawar Bokhari.