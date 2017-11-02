Significant improvement being witnessed in economy of country: Zahid Hamid

ISLAMABAD, Nov 02 (APP):Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid on Thursday said that economy of the country is on the right track and significant

improvement is being witnessed in it.

He stated this while winding up the debate on a motion

under Rule 157 (2) regarding Annual Report for the year 2016- 2017 of

the Central Board of Directors of the State Bank of Pakistan on the state of

the Economy laid on the Table of the House on October 24, 2017.

The minister said that growth rate is higher at present as

compared to the last ten years and the government provided tax facilities on

export in various sectors. He said that import rate increased due to machinery

coming to Pakistan for various projects and investment in multiple sectors.

He said that focus is being made to control water and environment

pollution while effective measures are being taken to control various challenges

in financial and other sectors.