Siddiqui grieved over demise of Hussain’ mother in law

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Adviser to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui Thursday expressed deep sorrow and giref over the sad demise of Begum Humaira Syed, the mother in law of Senator Mushahid Hussain.

Begum Humaira Syed who was also the mother of Dr. Dushka H. Syed died on Wednesday after suffering from cardiac arrest.

In a message here, Irfan Siddiqui prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with courage and fortitude.