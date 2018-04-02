SICAS inter school/college tennis to get under way

LAHORE, Apr 02 (APP):SICAS Inter School and Inter College Tennis Event will be played here from Tuesday at PLTA Tennis Courts.

According to information provided by Tournament Director and Secretory PLTA Rashid Malik on Monday that this four day tennis event Sponsored by Salamat School System will help in unearthing news tennis talent.

In this event Boys under 10, Under 12, Under 14, Under 16 and Under 18 events will be played. Finals will be played on April 6.

Rashid Malik thanked the Sponsor Shehryar Salamat Director of SICAS and Salamat School System for sponsoring a tennis event for junior players. “ It is a very good opportunity for the upcoming players to showcase their talent, he said.

Rashid Malik said that 16 Schools and 8 colleges will participate and more than 100 players from all over Lahore play for next 4 days to entertain the lovers of the game.

A good number of participation of school and colleges shows that young generation is fast taking up tennis as a sport, said the former Davis cupped.

Punjab Lawn tennis association is taking every measure for the further development of the game and we will be holding tennis tournaments on Gujrat and Sargodha to the engage aspiring tennis players in quality tennis activities”, he added.