Showbiz people observe Ashura-e-Muharram

LAHORE, Oct 1 (APP): People from showbiz industry

on Sunday observed Yaum-e-Ashur, the martyrdom day of

Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the Holy

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

They organized dozens of Majalis e Aza and distributed

food. Big majalis were held by filmstar, Durdana Rehman,

Asif Sinto and stage artist, Ali Tufani.

Nisho begum, Bahar begum, Ishrat Ch, Shahida Mini, Khushbu,

Dedar, Sheen, Nadia, Sono Ali, Jarar Rizvi, Ustad Hamid Ali

Khan and other musicians and artists attended the majalis

and paid rich tribute to the great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam

Hussain (RA) and his family members who laid down their

lives at Karbela.