Shortcuts main reason for low quality dramas: Sohail

MULTAN, Jan 20 (APP)::Pride of Performance artist, Sohail Ahmed, best known as Azizi said that poor script, no rehearsal and other

short cuts were main factures for low quality drama these days.

Talking to APP, Sohail Ahmed said that it takes four or five

months to write a good script for a drama. But unfortunately, people

are now patience-less and love to produce it in a haste.