Shooting of ‘Teefa in Trouble’ starts

LAHORE, Feb 19 (APP): Film director Ahsan Rahim has started shooting of film ‘Teefa in Trouble’.

Famous rock singer, Ali Zafar, is playing the lead role in the film, while his heroine is Maya Ali.

Ahsan told APP here on Sunday that initially scenes of Ali Zafar and Maya Ali would be shot.

He said that the story of the film is unique and hoped that viewers would like the film.