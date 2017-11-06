Shooting of film, Mr Dharna, will start soon

LAHORE, Nov 06 (APP):Director and producer, Sohail Bhatti has completed the script of his new film “Mr Dharna” and its

shooting will soon be started.

Talking to APP here on Monday, Sohail Bhatti said that an

Indian actress Pashindar Kaur had been signed for the central

role of the film while Sunni Chaudhry would perform as hero

of the film.

Music director Anthoni Moon from India has been selected

for music and composition of songs. While Cameraman Faqeer

Jamali will shoot the film. The preparations for shooting of

film has been started in Lahore.