Shooting of film, Mr Dharna, will start soon

LAHORE, Nov 06 (APP):Director and producer, Sohail Bhatti has completed the script of his new film “Mr Dharna” and its
shooting will soon be started.
Talking to APP here on Monday, Sohail Bhatti said that an
Indian actress Pashindar Kaur had been signed for the central
role of the film while Sunni Chaudhry would perform as hero
of the film.
Music director Anthoni Moon from India has been selected
for music and composition of songs. While Cameraman Faqeer
Jamali will shoot the film. The preparations for shooting of
film has been started in Lahore.
