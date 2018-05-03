Shoaib Sultan Khan meets High Commissioner

LONDON, May 03 (APP):Chairman Board of Directors, Rural Support Programmes Network (RSPN)/National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) Shoaib Sultan Khan, met Pakistan’s High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK) Syed Ibne Abbas here at Pakistan High Commission on Thursday.

He was accompanied by CEO NRSP Dr. Rashid Bajwa, said a statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission here.

During the meeting, Shoaib Sultan Khan briefed the high commissioner about his work on poverty

alleviation in Pakistan and South Asia through the launch of various Rural Support Programmes especially NRSP.

Khan also informed about NRSP’s micro-financing initiatives and setting up of a Rice Processing Plant at Hafizabad to help the local farmers in securing a higher level of productivity and better price for their produce.

He appreciated Pakistan High Commission’s support in connecting his delegation with the leading British Rice buyers and other relevant organizations.

The high commissioner commended the services of Shoaib Sultan Khan in poverty alleviation and rural development.

He hoped that NRSP would continue its good work for poverty alleviation in Pakistan.