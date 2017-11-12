Shoaib Malik to lead Multan Sultans

KARACHI, Nov 12 (APP): Multan Sultans, the sixth franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Sunday announced Shoaib Malik, the star all-rounder as their captain, along with former Pakistan test cricketer Nadeem Khan as the team manager.

Right-handed opening specialist batsmen Mohammad Wasim has been appointed to take charge as the team’s batting mentor with former Proteas skipper Johan Botha joining the team as assistant coach, and to ensure supreme healthcare for the players, former Indian cricket team’s physiotherapist Andrew Leipus, who is currently also serving as Kolkata Knight Riders physiotherapist in the Indian Premier Leagues (IPL) also

joins the star-studded coaching panel as physiotherapist for Multan

Sultans during the third edition of PSL.

Commenting on the appointment of Shoaib Malik as the skipper, Wasim

Akram, Director Cricket, Multan Sultans said, “Shoaib has been in the form of his life, and the rich experience that he possesses after featuring in almost every global T20 league, makes him the best choice to lead the unit”.

“His all-round contribution will significantly benefit every single

player in the team, and I am very excited to see him perform in the next

PSL season”, he added.

Former right-handed stylish opening batsmen, Mohammad Wasim who will

take the charge as batting mentor for Multan Sultans, has been in the news for his noticeable contribution to the local cricket talent, courtesy of

his own cricket academy, namely the Mohammad Wasim Cricket Academy (MWCA), where he has been resolute in nurturing the young talent which the country possesses.

The induction of Proteas expertise in form of former South African

skipper is noticeable, as Johan Botha also has had a taste of the PSL with his previous stint with Islamabad United in the second edition of Pakistan Super League.

While the addition of former test cricket Nadeem Khan as the team

manager will aim to add the uniformity to the team, as he is known for

the cool and calm style he carries.

The franchise also adds Yasir Malik as the team’s strength and

conditioning coach, who has been serving in the same capacity for the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

“The addition of Mohammad Wasim and Johan Botha to the coaching staff

under the tutelage of our Head Coach Tom Moody reflects the strength of our coaching pool, while Nadeem Khan’s expertise within the capacity of the team’s manager is welcoming”, said Asher Schon, President, Multan Sultans.

“We are thrilled to have Shoaib in our franchise, looking forward to him

leading the unit courtesy his aggressive style of game play, and he definitely will have a huge impact for Multan Sultans this season both with bat & ball, and his magical fielding skills”. he concluded.

The announcement comes in just at the time when players drafting for the

third edition of PSL is around the corner, and preparations are in full swing to welcome Multan Sultans as the sixth team to feature into the glamorous league.