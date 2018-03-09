Shoaib bags U18 tennis title

ISLAMABAD, Mar 09 (APP):Muhammad Shoaib bagged the Under-18 title of the 1st Chairman JCSC Open Tennis Championship on Friday here at the PTF Complex.

Shoaib beat Huzaifa Abdul Rehman in an entertaining match but Huzaifa retired in the third set when he was 2-1 down.

In the Men’s doubles finals, top seed pair of M. Abid and Shahzad Khan beat the Murtaza brothers. All the players displayed quality skills and pushed each other to the limits.

In the senior 45 doubles final, second seed pair of Hamid ul Haq and Mushaf Zia beat top seed pair of Irfan Ullah and Mehmood Khan in straight sets.

In the Boys/Girls Singles U-10 final, Hamza Roman bagged the title after facing tough resistance from Jamal Shah.

In the ladies event semifinal, Mahin Aftab continued her winning run by comfortably beating third seed Esha Jawad in straight sets. In the second semifinal top seed Sara Mansoor breezed past

Mahvish Chishti.

Boys Singles U-18 Final: M. Shoaib (1) beat Huzaifa Abdul Rehman: 4-6, 6-2, 2-1 (Retd).

Boys/ Girls Singles U-10 Final: Hamza Roman (1) beat Jamal Shah (3): 4-2, 4-5 (9), 4-1.

Men’s Doubles Final: M. Abid, Shahzad Khan (1) beat Muzammil Mutaza, Mudassir Murtaza (2):

6-1, 1-6, 10-4.

Ladies Singles Semfinals: Sara Mansoor (1) beat Mahvish Chishti (4): 6-1, 6-1; Mahin Aftab beat Esha Jawad (3): 6-1, 6-0.

Senior 45 Doubles Final: Hamid ul Haq, Mushaf Zia (2) beat Irfan Ullah, Mehmood Khan: 7-5, 6-4.