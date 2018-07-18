Shireen Mazari kicks off election campaign in Rajanpur

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP):Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr. Shireen Mazari reached her native town Rojhan and kicked off the election campaign in Rajanpur, a district of South Punjab.

Dr. Shireen Mazari and her brother Sardar Wali Khan Mazari participated in corner meetings and started consultation with elders of the area, said a press release on Wednesday.

Addressing the party workers on the occasion, Dr. Shireen Mazari said Imran Khan’s agenda was to build ‘New Pakistan’, adding after coming into power Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would protect the rights of common people.

Police would be reformed to facilitate masses and her party would also ensure that all basic facilities of life were available to every citizen, she added.

“Health card will be distributed across the country and millions of people will have free medical treatment”, she vowed.

She said funds should be given under the municipal system so that the problems of masses could be resolved at grass root level.