Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, Mar 15 (APP):Two ships, M.V Sea Meray and M.T

Totono Bottiglieri scheduled to load 13,500 tonnes Rice and

32,500 tonnes Condensate took berths at Multi-purpose Terminal

and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile three more ships Teno, Du Juan Song and GH Storm

Cat carrying Containers, General cargo and Coal also arrived at

outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of Nine ships namely, MSC Tomoko, Sea Meray, Totono

Bottiglieri, African Macaw, Agri Princes, Christina-L, Thor

Maximum, Macoma and Dreggen are currently occupying PQA berths to

load/offload Containers, Rice, Condensate, Palm Kernel, Soya been

seeds, Coal, LNG and Phosphoric Acid during last 24 hours.

A cargo volume of 145,196 tonnes, comprising 92,096 tonnes

import cargo and 53,100 tonnes export cargo inclusive of

containerized cargo carried in 2,396 Containers (TEUs), (336 TEUs

imports and 2,396 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during

last 24 hours.

Two ships, Chemicals carrier Dreggen and Bulk cargo carrier

Christina-L sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, while two more

ships, Gas carrier Macoma and Container vessel MSC Tomoko are

expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Four ships, Teno, Baltic Panther, GH Storm Cat and Caspian

Gas scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal and LPG are

expected to take berths at QICT, MW-4, PIBT and SSGC respectively

on Thursday, 15th March-2018. while four more ships, Songa

Calabria, San Felix, Hugo Schulte and Industrial Century are due

to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.