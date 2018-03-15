Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, Mar 15 (APP):Two ships, M.V Sea Meray and M.T
Totono Bottiglieri scheduled to load 13,500 tonnes Rice and
32,500 tonnes Condensate took berths at Multi-purpose Terminal
and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday.
Meanwhile three more ships Teno, Du Juan Song and GH Storm
Cat carrying Containers, General cargo and Coal also arrived at
outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.
A total of Nine ships namely, MSC Tomoko, Sea Meray, Totono
Bottiglieri, African Macaw, Agri Princes, Christina-L, Thor
Maximum, Macoma and Dreggen are currently occupying PQA berths to
load/offload Containers, Rice, Condensate, Palm Kernel, Soya been
seeds, Coal, LNG and Phosphoric Acid during last 24 hours.
A cargo volume of 145,196 tonnes, comprising 92,096 tonnes
import cargo and 53,100 tonnes export cargo inclusive of
containerized cargo carried in 2,396 Containers (TEUs), (336 TEUs
imports and 2,396 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during
last 24 hours.
Two ships, Chemicals carrier Dreggen and Bulk cargo carrier
Christina-L sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, while two more
ships, Gas carrier Macoma and Container vessel MSC Tomoko are
expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.
Four ships, Teno, Baltic Panther, GH Storm Cat and Caspian
Gas scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal and LPG are
expected to take berths at QICT, MW-4, PIBT and SSGC respectively
on Thursday, 15th March-2018. while four more ships, Songa
Calabria, San Felix, Hugo Schulte and Industrial Century are due
to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.
