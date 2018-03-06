Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, Mar 06 (APP):Brisk shipping was recorded at the port where six ships, MSC Silvana, MSC Saturn, Express Malaku,

Sakizaya Wisdom, Dazi Yun and Express carrying Containers, Canola seeds, General cargo and LNG were allotted berths at Qasim

International Container Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal,

Multi-purpose Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Consortium Terminal respectively on Monday, 5th March-2018.

Meanwhile four more ships, CMA CGM Narmada, CSAV Tyndall,

Maine Dream and Chemroad Journey with containers, Steel products and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim.

A total of ten ships, MSC Silvana, MSC Saturn, Express

Malaku, Genava, Dazi Yun, Sakizaya Wisdom, Ocean Phoenix, Pacific Victory, Express and Corona are currently occupying berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, General Cargo, Soya been seeds,

Coal and Palm oil during last 24 hours.

A cargo volume of 144,942 tonnes, comprising 97,165 tonnes

import cargo and 47,777 tonnes export cargo inclusive of

containerized cargo carried in 4,786 Containers (TEUs), (2,608

TEUs imports and 2,178 TEUs exports) was handled at the port

during last 24 hours Following were the highlights in ones during

last 24 hours.

Two ships, MSC Saturn and Ocean Phoenix sailed out to sea on

Tuesday morning, while three more ships MSC Silvana, MSC Saturn, Express Malaku and Pacific Victory are expected to sail in the afternoon.

Four ships, Maersk Kingston, CMA CGM Narmada, CSAV Tyndall

and Tiger Pioneer carrying Containers and Coal are expected to

take berths at Container Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal

respectively on Tuesday, 6th March. while a chemicals carrier

‘Othoni’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 7th March,

and a Container vessel Priority is due to arrive on Thursday, 8th

March-2018.