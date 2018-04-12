Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, Apr 12 (APP):Shipping activity remained brisk at the Port where five ships including DA Kang, Da Dan Xia and

Tiamat Gas carrying General cargo and LPG were arranged berthing at Multi purpose Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal on Wednesday.

While three more ships, White Purl, Khor Gas and Arctic Aurora with LPG and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships namely, Mehun, MSC Al-Ghero, DA Kang, Da Dan Xia, Pacific Talent, Azizi, Ruby Star, Tiamat Gas and Corona were occupying PQA berths to load/offload Containers, General cargo, Soya Bean seeds, Coal, LPG and Palm oil respectively during last 24 hours.

A cargo volume of 90,378 tonnes, comprising 47,780 tonnes import cargo and 42,598 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,906 Containers (TEUs), (1,664 TEUs imports and 2,242 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Container vessel MSC Al-Ghero sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, while four more ships, Mehun, Da Dan Xia, Pacific Talent and Corona were expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Five ships MSC Susanne, Bar Bounty, Endeavour Strait, Arctic Aurora and Nagig-8 Sky scheduled to load/offload Containers, Sand, Coal, LNG and Palm were expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, MW-4, PGPCL and LCT respectively on Thursday.