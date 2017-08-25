ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): Senate Secretariat on Friday notified election of Senator Sherry Rehman as Chairperson of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.
The Chairperson was elected during the meeting of the committee held on August 24, according to a Senate notification issued here.
Sherry Rehman elected Chairperson of Senate’s Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs
