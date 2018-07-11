Sherpao condemns Yakatoot suicide blast

PESHAWAR, Jul 11 (APP):Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has condemned the suicide blast in Yakhtoot on Tuesday, which killed at least 21 including ANP leader Haroon Ahmad Bilour and injured several others.

He expressed his deepest sorrows and condolences over the martyrdom of the ANP leader and provincial secretary information Haroon Ahmad Bilour.

He said this while addressing a public meeting in Shabqadar Charsadda in connection of election 2018 campaign.

QWP chief said that terrorism had played havoc with the lives of the people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and merged parts of tribal areas.

He said it was the time that the government should devised strategy to effectively tackle the menace.

Condemning the sorrowful incident, he said that with the martyrdom people had lost a good political figure in the province.

Expressing his heartfelt sympathies with the families of the deceased and wounded people, Sherpao said the bloodshed had also caused serious unrest among the people of Pakistan.

“It is need of the hour that all the political parties and stakeholders should jointly work to take unified stand against terrorists in order to restore peace to ensure the safety of lives and properties of the people” he added.

Sherpao expressed his grave concern over the unannounced and excessive loadshedding in parts of KP.

He expressed his firm conviction that Qaumi Watan Party will fight for the rights of Pakhtuns and will raise voice against exploitation of the people of his province on every platform. He added that QWP will emerge the only representative of Pakhtuns in the general elections of 2018.