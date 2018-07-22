Sherpao condemns suicide blast in DI Khan

PESHAWAR, Jul 22 (APP):Chairman Qaumi Watan Party Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao condemned the suicide blast in Dera Ismail Khan Tuesday which claimed PTI candidate for KP assembly and former provincial minister Ikram

Ullah Gandapur and injured five others.

He expressed his deepest sorrows and condolences over the martyrdom of the PTI leader Ikram Ullah Gandapur. He said this while addressing a public meeting in Kanewar Tehsil Tangi District Charsadda in connection of election 2018 campaign Sunday.

QWP chief said that terrorism had played havoc with the lives of the people in KP. He said it was the time that the government should devised strategy to effectively tackle the menace.

Condemning the sorrowful incident, he said that with the martyrdom people had lost a good political figure in the province. Expressing his heartfelt sympathies with the families of the deceased and wounded people said Sherpao.

He said that maintaining law and order situation and holding free and fair elections are the two key responsibilities of caretaker governments. He lamented that they did not fully act upon their duties to

eradicate the amount of serious incidents.

“It is need of the hour that all the political parties and stakeholders should jointly work to take unified stand against terrorists in order to restore peace to ensure the safety of lives and properties of the

people” he added.

He has expressed his concern over the recent terrorism incidents and said that it was the time that the caretaker government should take effective steps to control menace of terrorism and ensure protection of the politicians to provide them peaceful environment for smooth election

campaigns and gave way to holding of transparent elections.

He said that Pakhtuns had rendered numerous sacrifices in the war against terrorism both of lives and material but unfortunately no reward was paid to them for their sacrifices in the center which further

increased the sense of growing deprivation among them.

He said that QWP will leave no stone unturned to address the grievances of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that KP needed an honest leadership for its welfare that could steer the province out of the existing problems. Sherpao expressed his grave concern over the unannounced and excessive load shedding in parts of KP.

He said in extreme hot weather electricity outrages made the lives of the people miserable.

He expressed his firm conviction that Qaumi Watan Party will fight for the rights of Pakhtuns and will raise voice against exploitation of the people of his province on every platform. He said that QWP will emerge the only representative of Pakhtuns in the general elections of 2018.