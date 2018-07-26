Sher Azam Khan of PPPP wins PK-87 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian’s (PPPP) candidate Sher Azam Khan has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) constituency PK-87 Bannu-I by securing 21,047 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Zahid Ullah Khan stood second by securing 18,136 votes while the candidate of Awami National Party (ANP) Taimoor Baz grabbed third position by getting 10,533 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 42.60%.