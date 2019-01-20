Sheikh Rashid promises more facilities for passengers

MULTAN, Jan 20 (APP)::Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to take all steps for ensuring better facilities to passengers at Multan Railway Station.

During his visit to Multan Railway Station after presiding over a departmental meeting here, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said it was his top priority to ensure maximum facilities for passengers. He directed Divisional Suprintendent (DS) Amir Daud Pota to expand reservation office timing for public facilitation. He also asked him to renovate different parts of the station building. He suggested that a tuck shop and

a traditional clothing shop should be set up at the railway station.

Earlier, the railway officers briefed the minister about the performance of the division.

The minister directed the officers concerned to bring more improvement in performance. He also met the union representatives and railway employees and promised that positive steps would be taken to resolve their issues.