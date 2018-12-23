Sheikh Rashid inaugurates ‘Rehman Baba Express’ train

PESHAWAR, Dec 23 (APP):Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday inaugurated high speed ‘Rehman Baba Express’ train from Peshawar to Karachi and keeping in view of low paid workers it has a record low fare of Rs. 1350 for 26-hour journey instead of 34-hour as earlier.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed termed the new train ‘Rehman Baba Express’ as a big achievement of Pakistan Railways. “It is actually a gift of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the brave Pakhtoon nation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP),” he said.