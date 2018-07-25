ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Leader of Awami Muslim League (AML), Sheikh Rashid Wednesday cast his vote , saying, the common man should use this opportunity to elect their government for the next five years.
He thanked Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar, the judiciary, Pakistan Army and the media for playing their role in ensuring smooth polling process which he billed as historic.
Sheikh Rashid casts his vote
