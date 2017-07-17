Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan visits Pakistan, bids farewell to Atif Bajwa, welcomes Nauman Ansari

KARACHI, July 17 (APP): Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan,
Chairman of the Board of Directors, Bank Alfalah Limited, visited
Pakistan on Monday and met with the management and staff of Bank
Alfalah.
A statement said in a simple ceremony at the Bank’s Head
Office in Karachi, Sheikh Nahayan bade farewell to the outgoing
President & CEO Atif Bajwa, and welcomed his successor, Nauman
Ansari to the Bank.
During his visit, Sheikh Nahayan who is also Minister for
Culture, Youth and Social Development of the UAE, called on the
Chief Minister, Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, and discussed matters
of mutual interest.
He also met the newly appointed Governor State Bank of Pakistan,
Tariq Bajwa, to congratulate him and expressed his confidence in the
role of the SBP in fostering Pakistan’s economic growth.
Before leaving for Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Nahayan inaugurated Bank
Alfalah’s Premier Lounges at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport,
offering VIP facilities to passengers and clients.
Speaking during his visit, Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan
said, `Pakistan and the UAE enjoy a historically strong relationship,
with prosperous commercial, cultural and strategic ties between the
two countries. This is further emphasized by the UAE’s investments
in Pakistan, including within the banking sector. I hope to not only
continue this thriving relationship, but to improve it even further’.
UAE continues to make substantial investments in Pakistan helping
shape the country’s vibrant economy.
Among the seven GCC countries, the UAE is the largest investor in
Pakistan with several key Emirati companies continuing to invest here,
the statement added.