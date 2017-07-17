Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan visits Pakistan, bids farewell to Atif Bajwa, welcomes Nauman Ansari

KARACHI, July 17 (APP): Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan,

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Bank Alfalah Limited, visited

Pakistan on Monday and met with the management and staff of Bank

Alfalah.

A statement said in a simple ceremony at the Bank’s Head

Office in Karachi, Sheikh Nahayan bade farewell to the outgoing

President & CEO Atif Bajwa, and welcomed his successor, Nauman

Ansari to the Bank.

During his visit, Sheikh Nahayan who is also Minister for

Culture, Youth and Social Development of the UAE, called on the

Chief Minister, Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, and discussed matters

of mutual interest.

He also met the newly appointed Governor State Bank of Pakistan,

Tariq Bajwa, to congratulate him and expressed his confidence in the

role of the SBP in fostering Pakistan’s economic growth.

Before leaving for Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Nahayan inaugurated Bank

Alfalah’s Premier Lounges at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport,

offering VIP facilities to passengers and clients.

Speaking during his visit, Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan

said, `Pakistan and the UAE enjoy a historically strong relationship,

with prosperous commercial, cultural and strategic ties between the

two countries. This is further emphasized by the UAE’s investments

in Pakistan, including within the banking sector. I hope to not only

continue this thriving relationship, but to improve it even further’.

UAE continues to make substantial investments in Pakistan helping

shape the country’s vibrant economy.

Among the seven GCC countries, the UAE is the largest investor in

Pakistan with several key Emirati companies continuing to invest here,

the statement added.