Sheikh Aftab distributes keys of motorbikes among MEAs

ATTOCK, Jan 14 (APP): Federal Minister for Parliamentary
Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that federal as well as
provincial govts are giving priority to education as well as health
sector and for the purpose revolutionary steps are being taken.
He said this while giving Keys of motorbikes to Monitoring
and Evaluation Assistants (MEAs) of Chief Minister Punjab Monitoring
Force (CMMF) here Saturday.
On the occasion, DC Attock Rana Akbar Hayat, DMO Attock Farooq
Akmal, Chairman Nasir Mehmood Sheikh, Vice Chairman Tehsil Council
Attock Tahir Awan, CEO Education Abdul Shakoor Anjum, SVP PML-N
Saleem Shahzad, Sheikh Ajaml were also present.
Federal Minister Sheikh Aftab said that only education can
guarantee development and prosperity and for the purpose all steps
are being taken.
He said that this govt is committed to make Pakistan a
prosperous and developed country. He said that numerous projects of
power generation are under completion which will help control load
shedding on their completion.
He said , CPEC and Gawadar projects are game changers and this
is the reason that the enemies of Pakistan are trying to create
hurdles in this context but this govt has vowed to complete these
projects at every cost.
DC Attock Rana Akbar Hayat in his address lauded the efforts
of MEAs in bringing lot of improvement in health and education
sector.
DMO Attock Farooq Akmal in his welcome address highlighted the
achievements of Monitoring department and the commitment and
devotion of MEAs.
He said that the services of MEAs have been acknowledged by
all the higher authorities and Chief Minister Punjab himself and
this is the reason that today these MEAs are being given new Honda
125 motorbikes .
He hoped that MEAs will keep continue their duties with full
commitment.
Later, Federal Minister Sheikh Aftab Ahmad gave away the keys
of motorbikes to 21 MEAs.
