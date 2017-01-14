Sheikh Aftab distributes keys of motorbikes among MEAs

ATTOCK, Jan 14 (APP): Federal Minister for Parliamentary

Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that federal as well as

provincial govts are giving priority to education as well as health

sector and for the purpose revolutionary steps are being taken.

He said this while giving Keys of motorbikes to Monitoring

and Evaluation Assistants (MEAs) of Chief Minister Punjab Monitoring

Force (CMMF) here Saturday.

On the occasion, DC Attock Rana Akbar Hayat, DMO Attock Farooq

Akmal, Chairman Nasir Mehmood Sheikh, Vice Chairman Tehsil Council

Attock Tahir Awan, CEO Education Abdul Shakoor Anjum, SVP PML-N

Saleem Shahzad, Sheikh Ajaml were also present.

Federal Minister Sheikh Aftab said that only education can

guarantee development and prosperity and for the purpose all steps

are being taken.

He said that this govt is committed to make Pakistan a

prosperous and developed country. He said that numerous projects of

power generation are under completion which will help control load

shedding on their completion.

He said , CPEC and Gawadar projects are game changers and this

is the reason that the enemies of Pakistan are trying to create

hurdles in this context but this govt has vowed to complete these

projects at every cost.

DC Attock Rana Akbar Hayat in his address lauded the efforts

of MEAs in bringing lot of improvement in health and education

sector.

DMO Attock Farooq Akmal in his welcome address highlighted the

achievements of Monitoring department and the commitment and

devotion of MEAs.

He said that the services of MEAs have been acknowledged by

all the higher authorities and Chief Minister Punjab himself and

this is the reason that today these MEAs are being given new Honda

125 motorbikes .

He hoped that MEAs will keep continue their duties with full

commitment.

Later, Federal Minister Sheikh Aftab Ahmad gave away the keys

of motorbikes to 21 MEAs.