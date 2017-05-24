Sheikh Aftab assures due consideration to KP, Balochistan nominations for civil awards

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Shaikh Aftab
Ahmed Wednesday informed the National Assembly that formal letters would be written to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan governments to send their nominations for national civil awards to unsung heroes of Hazara and Qalat.
Responding to a Calling Attention Notice raised by Khalida Mansoor
and others regarding to non-recognition of unsung heroes of Hazara and Qalat, the minister said the civil awards were given to prominent personalities who had rendered significant services or sacrifices for the country according to a laid down procedure.
Sheikh Aftab said provincial governments, ministries and divisions
nominated people who rendered services in various fields to the federal government.
The committee reviewed the nominations and then the prime minister
recommended to the president for awarding civil awards, he added.
He assured the federal government would certainly give due consideration
to the nomination of KP and Balochistan.
