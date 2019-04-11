LAHORE, Apr 11 (APP):An unbeaten 88-run second wicket partnership between Mohammad Shehzad and Haseebullah helped NCA U16 Mujahid to a nine-wicket victory over NCA U16 Shaheen in a 50-over practice match here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Shehzad, the right-handed batsman from Multan, who hit two centuries in the two-day practice match last week, scored 76 not out from 84 that included nine fours and a six.

Haseebullah contributed 30 not out as NCA U16 Mujahid achieved the 122-run target in 22 overs.

Earlier, batting first, NCA U16 Shaheen were bowled out for 121 in 39.5 overs with Sameer Saqib scoring a patient 39 with four fours. He shared a 79-run third-wicket partnership with Aseer Mughal (32).

For NCA Mujahid U16, Kashif Ali, Mohammad Husnain and Muneeb Wasif bagged two wickets apiece.

The two sides will now meet in a two-day practice match from 12-13 April at Gaddafi Stadium.

Scores in brief:

NCA Shaheen: 121 all out, 39.5 overs (Sameer Saqib 39, {82b, 4x4s}; Aseer Mughal 32, {50b, 4x4s}; Kashif Ali 2-4, Muneeb Wasif 2-20, Muhammad Husnain 2-30)

NCA Mujahid: 122-1, 22 overs (Mohammad Shehzad 76 not out, {84b, 9x4s, 1×6}; Haseebullah 30 not out, {46b, 4x4s}; Muhammad Latif 1-31)

Toss: NCA Shaheen elected to bat first

Result: NCA Mujahid won by 9 wickets

Umpires: Irfan Dilshad & Hassan Mehmood

Scorer: Sajid Usman.