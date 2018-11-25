HANGU, Nov 25 (APP):State Minister for Interior, Shehyar Afridi on Sunday visited Kalaya Orakzai and condoled over the death of bomb blast victims.
During the visit, state minister met with the bereaved families and expressed solidarity with them. He said the government shares their grief in this hour of need.
Shehyar Afridi visits Kalaya, condoles over deaths of blast victims
