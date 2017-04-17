Shehbaz vows to provide relief to people during Ramazan

LAHORE, April 17 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab, Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif Monday ordered best arrangements to
facilitate people and stability of prices of edible items
during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.
Provision of quality essential items on fixed price was
responsibility of the government and he would personally
supervise steps taken for relief of the people in
Ramazan, he added.
He was presiding over a high level meeting to review
arrangements regarding Ramazan Package, Ramazan Bazaars, Fair
Price Shops and Seheri and Aftar Dastarkhawans during holy month.
The Chief Minister said the government was evolving a
comprehensive programme for providing relief to the people in
Ramazan during current year under which more than 300 Ramazan
Bazaars would be set up while 27 model bazaars would also work
as Ramazan Bazaars throughout the province.
The CM said provision of edible items to the people at affordable rates
was responsibility of concerned departments and no effort should
be spared in this regard.
He said indiscriminate action would also be taken against the hoarders
and profiteers and on complaints, concerned Commissioners, RPOs, Deputy
Commissioners and DPOs would be responsible.
He said Dasterkhawans at Sehri and Aftar timings would
be set up during the holy month.
“There should be no shortage of fruits, vegetables and pulses during
Ramazan and the concerned departments should evolve a comprehensive
mechanism through early steps,” the CM asserted.
He said fair price shops would also be set up by Agriculture
Department in Ramazan bazaars and the items at these shops
would be available to the people at cheaper rates as compared
to the market.
The Chief Minister said special attention should be paid
to quality as well as prices of essential items and no
compromise would be made on standard of daily use commodities.
He directed the prices of edible items in Ramazan Bazaars
should be displayed through digital boards and their provision
should be ensured for the citizens visiting the Bazaars.
He also directed to constitute price control committees at
district level.
Lord Mayor Lahore and Commissioner Lahore Division would
jointly preside Lahore Price Control Committee while Mayor or
Chairmen District Councils would preside the meetings of price
control committees along with Deputy Commissioners in other
districts.
