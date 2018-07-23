Shehbaz vows to construct Bhasha dam

DERA GHAZI KHAN, July 23 (APP)::Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the PML-N would build Bhasha Dam with the cooperation of China.

“China is the best friend of Pakistan and I have good relations with it,” he said addressing

the concluding election campaign meeting here.

Shehbaz Sharif vowed to fight against corruption and make Pakistan as per vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

He reiterated to continue struggle against the system which was sucking blood of the poor and making the rich more richer.

Shehbaz Sharif criticised the PTI leadership and said the PTI had engaged in negative politics besides leveling false allegations.

He recalled that his last government in Punjab gave scholarship to poor students, adding that the PML-N ended loadshedding from the country.

“If people will give an opportunity to the PML-N again then we would leave India behind in progress,” said Shehbaz Sharif.

The PML-N government had constructed road between Muzaffargarh and Dera Ghazi Khan besides establishing Danish Schools across the province, he said and added that interest-free loans were given to farmers and unemployed youth so that they could initiate their personal business.

“If an opportunity is given by people then we would develop DG Khan at par Lahore,” Shehbaz vowed.

“I will also establish a technical university in DG Khan,” he said and added fertilizers and electricity

would be provided at cheaper rates to farmers after coming to power.

He urged the masses to vote for the PML-N to continue development process in the country.