Shehbaz vows to accomplish Clean Water Project

LAHORE, Jan 13 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that every conceivable step will be taken to provide clean water to people along with assistance of international companies in water sector.

He said in order to compensate the time wasted earlier, there was a dire need of flawless policy for the project and the Punjab government which was using national resources in this welfare project had added technology transfer which would be helpful for capacity building of national companies.

He expressed these thoughts while addressing the participants of concluding session of two day international consultative seminar on “Clean Water Project for Rural Area,” at a local hotel on Friday.

The two day session was attended not only by national concerned authorities of water sector but also from China, France, Turkey, Australia, Europe and Middle East. Steps needed to pace up clean water project were finalized in the seminar.

The chief minister said organizing an international level seminar for rural water project was a commendable stride and it had brought beneficial suggestions in our way from four groups which would be taken under consideration. He said he himself will monitor this project as this was a national cause.

“Measurements for speedy completion of project will be implemented and we will mend our ways in the light of previous learnt lessons, also will make best use of skills and expertise of international water sector companies to provide clean water to our public and meet their expectations,” he vowed.

Shehbaz Sharif requested international companies of water sector to come forward and cooperate with the Punjab government in

this public welfare project and added that complete security and all out facilities will be provided to them. He said a lot of time had been wasted and now we have to forward Saaf Pani Programme speedily in a professional manner.

The chief minister said, “We need modern technology and latest technology will be transferred with the implementation of Saaf Pani Programme,”.

Replying to the questions of the participants, Shehbaz Sharif said old process of the programme had been cancelled and new one was being started for forwarding this mega public welfare project in a transparent manner.

Later, heads and senior officials of prominent international and local companies of water sector called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at a local hotel.

Speaking to them, the chief minister said the seminar will help evolve a clear road map of Saaf Pani Programme adding international and local experts and engineers had given solid and comprehensive proposals in the seminar. He said provision of clean drinking water to people was a mission of the government, for which, the goal had been determined and we have to achieve it speedily.

The chief minister welcomed open heartedly the cooperation of international and local companies. Consul General of Turkey Serdar Deniz, provincial ministers, chief secretary, consultants, engineers and experts of water sector companies were also present.

Earlier, heads of all the four groups apprised of the consultation made with regard to Saaf Pani Programme while Chairman P&D informed about complete proceedings of the seminar.