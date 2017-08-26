Shehbaz vows best medical facilities to people

LAHORE, Aug 26 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said

on Saturday that improvement in public health facilities was his mission and all out resources were being utilized for this purpose.

He was addressing a meeting via video link in which proposal by UK based

investors for investment in health sector in Punjab was reviewed.

The Chief Minister said that every possible support and cooperation

would be taken for providing best medical facilities to the common man and proposal by UK investors for setting up a modern hospital and medical college would augur well.

He issued directive for constitution of a committee that would give a

final shape to the proposal after holding talks with British investors.

The Punjab government, he said, was implementing a revolutionary

programme for the development of health sector and provision of best medical facilities to people of Punjab.

Provincial government had introduced several reforms for the improvement

of health sector and cooperation and investment by British investors would be welcomed in this regard, the CM added.

He said that access to best medical facilities in the hospitals was the right of the people and the government would give this right to them at any cost.

He cited that poor was getting the same medicines as were used by the rich in Punjab today, asserting that all out steps were being taken for quality treatment of the patients in the province.

He said that work was being carried out on Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute Project at fast pace, while the scope of hepatitis clinics would be expanded to the whole province.

On this occasion, the UK investors said that they were interested in making investment in setting up a modern hospital and a medical college of UK standard in Lahore and want to work jointly with Punjab government in health sector.

Provincial Minister Syed Raza Ali Gilani, Punjab P&D Chairman, secretaries of departments’ concerned, senior officials and UK investors attended the meeting via video link.