Shehbaz visits Bahawalpur, Multan hospitals to enquire after injured

LAHORE, June 25 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) and Victoria hospitals in Bahawalpur and Burn Unit Multan to inquire after the injured of Ahmed Pur Sharqia incident.

The Chief Minister went to all the injured persons, talked to them and raised their spirits. He said the whole nation was grieved over the unfortunate incident and its prayers were with the injured.

First he visited the CMH Bahwalpur. General Officer Commandant 35

Major General Amjad Khattak also accompanied him during the visit.

The CMH administration briefed the Chief Minister about the medical facilities being given to the injured people.

The Chief Minister then visited the Victoria Hospital and inquire

after the health of every injured admitted there. He directed the hospital administration to provide all possible medical treatment to the injured.

He also directed the doctors and nurses to take care of them as they

took care of their own near and dear ones.

Shehbaz Sharif said, “We will leave no stone unturned to provide best medical facilities to the injured persons.”

The Chief Minister also visited the Burn Unit Multan where he inquired after the health of those who got burn injuries. He directed administration to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

Corps Commander Multan Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Sattar also accompanied the chief minister during his visit to the Burn Centre.

Shehbaz said the Punjab government would provide all kinds of resources for the treatment of the injured. The relevant team of the government would remain in Bahawalpur and Multan till the recovery of last injured, he added.

He sympathized with families of the injured and assured them that the government would provide all out resources for the best treatment of their beloved ones.

The chief minister directed the doctors, nurses and other paramedic staff to give proper attention to the injured persons and provide all out medical facilities to them.

He also gained information about the unfortunate incident from the patients.

It may be mentioned that the Burn Unit Multan has been completed recently on the special instructions of the Punjab Chief Minister, where

some 58 persons, who got burn injuries in tanker incident, were admitted.

This Burn Unit is an important initiative of the Punjab Chief Minister to provide modern medical facilities to the people of South Punjab and is considered as the best Burn Unit in the region where not only best medical facilities are being provided to the patients but the doctors and other staff are properly taking care of the patients.

Earlier talking to the media during his visit to the Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur, the Chief Minister said, “Right after hearing the news of this unfortunate incident Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif directed me to personally monitor the rescue work and on his instructions I am here to inquire about the health of the injured and the best medical facilities

are being provided to the injured.”

He said the Prime Minister was returning to Pakistan today despite

his engagements and Insha Allah he would personally come to Bahawalpur to inquire about health of the injured.

The Chief Minister said that the best medical facilities were being provided to the injured in hospitals of Bahawalpur and Multan and the Punjab government would do its utmost efforts till the recovery of the last injured person.

He said that complete inquiry would be done on this unfortunate incident to know how the old tanker overturned on the highway and how it caught fire.

He said, “After the incident I talked to the Army Chief and he sent helicopters for the rescue work on which we are thankful to him.”

The Chief Minister also announced financial assistance of Rs.2 million for the heirs of each deceased person and Rs 1 million for each injured person. He said that this money would not bring back those who had lost their lives but it was a basic responsibility of the government.

Shehbaz Sharif said that only those could feel the pain who had lost their near and dear ones. He said that by announcing financial assistance to the heirs of the deceased and injured people the Punjab government had fulfilled its basic responsibility.

After arriving in Bahawalpur, the Chief Minister chaired a meeting of the administration. The Commissioner Bahawalpur division briefed the Chief Minister about the Ahmed Pur Sharqia incident and the rescue work.

The Chief Minister was informed that the services of four helicopters were being used for the transportation of injured and other rescue work and for the identification of corpses special team of forensic had also reached the place where the accident took place.

The Chief Minister also took an aerial view of the venue of the incident.