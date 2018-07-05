Shehbaz unveils PML-N’s manifesto for elections 2018

LAHORE, Jul 05 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday presented his party’s manifesto ahead of general election 2018, scheduled for July 25.

The PML-N top brass including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Marriyum Aurengzeb, Ahsan Iqbal, Sadar Ayaz Sadiq and others were present on the occasion.

According to the document, the PML-N manifesto promises measures to ensure rebuilding economy and bringing about prosperity in Pakistan.

It has also promised to raise annual GDP rate, reduce budget deficit, attain industrial growth, develop socio-economic zones to boost industrial production, harness the opportunity of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects to enhance access to domestic and international markets besides creating jobs for two million new entrants into the job market every year. It also vows to scale up PM’s interest-free loan programme, eliminate poverty by 2030, distribute millions of acres of state-owned land in 5-acre package to landless tenants, train two million people in skills required for entrepreneurship.

Presenting the manifesto at a ceremony, Shehbaz Sharif asked people to analyse which party fulfilled its 2013 manifesto in real sense, adding that in 2013, load-shedding and the deteriorating security

situation were the two biggest issues facing the public. He lauded the previous PML-N government for adding 11,000 megawatts of electricity to the national grid.

Shehbaz Sharif, who was chief minister Punjab during the last five years, said that the PML-N manifesto was aimed at empowering the underprivileged people. “Endowment fund will be continued for the poor children,” he said, adding that scholarships would be given to female students all over the country, in order to promote education.

He said if returned to power after general elections, employment would be given to two million people under the self-employment schemes. “Health cards will be issued all across the country,” he added.

Shehbaz flayed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership for not constructing hospitals and schools in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. He reiterated his resolve to establish technical and vocational institutions at every school.

He said thet Muslim League-Nawaz leadership believed in selfless service to the people and ensuring health and education facilities to all the people was part of PML-N manifesto.

He said that construction of Diamer Bhasha dam and Mohmand Hydro-Power Project was also part of the PML-N manifesto, adding that India was building dams on Pakistani waters and said that the water issue would be resolved on priority basis. He pledged to raise funds for construction of Diamer Bhasha dam if needed.

He maintained that the PML-N had overcome the most serious issue of load-shedding as 11,000 megawatts of electricity had been added to the national grid. Nearly 5,000-MW electricity was produced through Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) projects, adding that his party revived the Neelum-Jhelum project.

Harvesting the credit, Shehbaz said that terrorism, which destroyed the country for more than a decade, was eliminated during his party’s tenure through working policies. He eulogised the sacrifices of Pak Army and other law-enforcement agencies during the war against terrorism.

The PML-N president, acknowledging the services of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said he (Nawaz) did what he had committed to the nation.

Earlier, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb read the message sent by the ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who said that his party was embroiled in multiple controversies during its tenure. The public expressed complete confidence in the PML-N in 2013 elections, Marriyum said adding that her party raised voice for giving respect to vote.

The PML-N has become the second major party to make public its manifesto, a week after Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari revealed his manifesto.