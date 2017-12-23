Shehbaz to expand his development plan to all country after becoming PM: minister

FAISALABAD, Dec 23 (APP)::State Minister for Interior Talal Badar Chaudhry Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

decided to nominate Shehbaz Sharif for the post of prime minster

only because of his committment and honesty.

He is expected to expand his development strategy to the entire

country to make Pakistan stronger and prosperous in the comity

of nations.

He was addressing a function, organised by Punjab Livestock

Department to distribute cattle among widows and deserving women

of rural areas in his constituency, NA-76.

He said that the PML-N is a politically mature party. It has

‘Made in Pakistan’ leadership with young leaders who could replace

the old ones. He said that after Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N has

Shehbaz Sharif, who has God-gifted qualities. He said that the government was not

meant to get power but serve masses.

He said that the PML-N government successfully eliminated

terrorism that had plagued the country. It also solved the problem

of load-shedding that was hurting the industrial sector for the

last two decades.

He said that the government was committed to completing the

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which would give a quantum

jump to national progress.

The minister distributed buffaloes and cows among 100 deserving

widows and poor rural women.

MPA Rai Haider, Shoaib Idrees and Director Livestock

Dr Mohammad Nawaz were also present at the function.

Later, he told the media that the decision to elevate Jaranwala

as a district could be discussed after delimitation by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said that more than 150 villages have been provided gas and the people of this area would also harvest the benefits of CPEC.