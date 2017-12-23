Shehbaz to expand his development plan to all country after becoming PM: minister

FAISALABAD, Dec 23 (APP)::State Minister for Interior Talal Badar Chaudhry Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)
decided to nominate Shehbaz Sharif for the post of prime minster
only because of his committment and honesty.
He is expected to expand his development strategy to the entire
country to make Pakistan stronger and prosperous in the comity
of nations.
He was addressing a function, organised by Punjab Livestock
Department to distribute cattle among widows and deserving women
of rural areas in his constituency, NA-76.
He said that the PML-N is a politically mature party. It has
‘Made in Pakistan’ leadership with young leaders who could replace
the old ones. He said that after Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N has
Shehbaz Sharif, who has God-gifted qualities. He said that the government was not
meant to get power but serve masses.
He said that the PML-N government successfully eliminated
terrorism that had plagued the country. It also solved the problem
of load-shedding that was hurting the industrial sector for the
last two decades.
He said that the government was committed to completing the
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which would give a quantum
jump to national progress.
The minister distributed buffaloes and cows among 100 deserving
widows and poor rural women.
MPA Rai Haider, Shoaib Idrees and Director Livestock
Dr Mohammad Nawaz were also present at the function.
Later, he told the media that the decision to elevate Jaranwala
as a district could be discussed after delimitation by the Election Commission of Pakistan.
He said that more than 150 villages have been provided gas and the people of this area would also harvest the benefits of CPEC.
