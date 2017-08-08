Shehbaz to be new president of PML-N: Raja Zafarul Haq

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): Leader of the House in Senate Raja

Zafarul Haq Tuesday said it had been decided that Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif would be the new head of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The decision in that regard would be announced soon, he said

talking to BBC Urdu.

Raja Zafarul Haq said according to the consultation so far done

in the party, majority of the members were of the opinion that

presidentship of the party should be handed over to Shehbaz Sharif.

The decision would be taken due to disqualification of former Prime

Minister Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court.

The PML-N leader said during the regime of General (R) Pervez

Musharraf, Nawaz Sharif was convicted in the plane hijacking case and

declared disqualified from politics and Shehbaz Sharif was made the

PML-N president.

To a question, Raja Zafarul Haq said the struggle of PML-N was

against the disrespect of people’s vote.

He said general elections would be held in June next year and a

number of political parties had started their political campaign,

therefore the PML-N had also decided to make preparations for the

elections.

Due to other priorities and administrative and governmental

matters, the party could not focus on its organizational matters,

but now it had been decided to work more on party matters, he

added.