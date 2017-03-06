Shehbaz thanks nation for PSL success

LAHORE, Mar 6 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said final match of Pakistan Super League had become successful due to the prayers of mothers, sisters, daughters and elders.

“The entire nation is thankful to Almighty Allah on successful holding of the mega event,” he said, adding that undoubtedly it was not a competition of cricket but a match against the enemies of the country.

Speaking to media at PML-N Model Town Secretariat, he said, “With the blessings of Allah Almighty, 200 million people of Pakistan have succeeded.”

He said Pakistan had won this match and the enemy defeated.

He said Pakistan had achieved success while its opponents, terrorists and extremists defeated.

He said holding of successful match was a clear message for enemies of peace that terrorists and extremists should leave the country otherwise they would be destroyed.

He said Pakistan would live forever and include in the comity of developed countries.

He said the day was not far when terrorism and extremism would be eliminated completely from the country and it would become Pakistan of Quaid in the real sense.

He said entire nation from Peshawar to Karachi displayed complete solidarity and unity in the final match. He said people came to Lahore from all over the country to see the match, there was “Jashan” everywhere and the whole Pakistan was presenting a picture of dreams of the Quaid.

Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman, Zaeem Hussain Qadri, Jehangir Khanzada, Advisor Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Inspector General Police Punjab and senior officials of Punjab were present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister said the decision for holding final match of PSL in Lahore was taken with mutual consultation adding that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif encouraged and extended full cooperation with regard to holding this match. Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and Corps Commander also extended full cooperation for holding this event, he added.

“We dedicate the success of yesterday’s mega event to those “Shaheeds” and “Ghazies” who laid down their lives for peace in the motherland,” he mentioned. He said this success was also devoted to those police officers and citizens who embraced martyrdom in recent

terrorism. He said the sacrifices of the martyrs would not go to waste, Pakistan would become a haven of peace and terrorism would be eliminated from the country.

Shehbaz Sharif also thanked foreign guests and players especially Vivian Richard, Darren Sammy and others who proved their friendship by visiting Pakistan. He said some foreign players frightened due to the wrong statements of some non-serious friends and they did not come to Pakistan. He said there were threats however, the efforts of Pak-Army, Rangers, Police, security agencies, Pakistan Cricket Board and other concerned institutions became fruitful and this national event became a success.

He said journey of development was successfully continuing under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He expressed the hope that with the completion of energy projects, darkness of electricity would be removed from the country by the end of 2018.

Shehbaz Sharif prayed that matches of PSL should be held in Sindh, Balochistan, KPK and Punjab in future so that the entire nation should get an opportunity of participation.

The Chief Minister said it was the result of day and night hard work of all that the way of restoration of international cricket had opened in the country and expressed the hope that hockey, cricket and world competitions of other games would be held here in the coming days.

Replying to a question, Shehbaz Sharif said he did not believe in jugglery, people also called him Showbaz but he believed in service to the people and would continue to serve them.

Answering another question regarding opposition by Imran and Zardari regarding final match, the Chief Minister said one of them had been a prominent cricketer of the country, had he not given such a statement regarding holding of final match rather he should move ahead for the success of the match and contact his friends to come Pakistan and play here.

In reply to a question regarding expansion of Qaddafi Stadium, he said negotiations had been held with PCB Chairman Najam Sethi in this regard and said the Punjab government was ready to provide land for setting up of new stadium.

Regarding Radd-ul-Fasaad Operation, he said national solidarity displayed by the nation on final match of PSL was unprecedented. He said the whole nation supported Radd-ul-Fasaad Operation for eliminating terrorism and this operation was being conducted without any discrimination of color, creed and cast.

Shehbaz Sharif said that he was not habitual of u-turn, he was ready for Basant however, it was necessary to eradicate metal and chemical string. He said Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations would also be moved forward.

He said the opponents of Pakistan would have to be ruined and the enemies of peace buried to usher in an era of peace and prosperity in Pakistan.

He said when the situation would become normal, all would be set right, the nation would move forward and achieve successes.