Shehbaz should recuse himself from PAC chairmanship to face corruption charges: PTI leadership

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said senior leadership of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had demanded that Shehbaz Sharif should recuse himself from Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairmanship and face ongoing corruption charges against him.

In a video message, he said, the PTI senior leadership in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed some important issues and overall political situation in the country.

The minister said the NAB on Wednesday arrested Punjab Senior Minister Aleem Khan and he, immediately, resigned from his post, which differentiates the PTI from other political parties’ culture.